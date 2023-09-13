North Korea believed to fire second ballistic missile

The Japan Coast Guard said early Wednesday, citing the Japanese Defence Ministry, that “North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile.”

TOKYO: North Korea is believed to have launched the second ballistic missile, reported Sputnik.

The Japan Coast Guard also urged maritime and airborne vessels to monitor the information and to report to Japan’s maritime security services if any fallen fragments of the missiles are found and warned against approaching the debris.

Both missiles are believed to have landed outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing government sources.

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan earlier on Wednesday, which is believed to have already landed, according to the coast guard. -Bernama-Sputnik