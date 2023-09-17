North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wraps up visit to Russia, leaves by train

ARTYOM: Russian high-ranking officials have seen off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who wrapped up his five-day visit to Russia and boarded his armoured train, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The ceremony of seeing Kim Jong Un off took place at the Artem-Primorsky-1 station in Russia’s Primorsk Territory, where Kim Jong Un’s armoured train was already waiting.

The distance from Artyom to the Khasan railroad station on the border with North Korea exceeds 200 kilometres (124 miles), with travel time taking several hours.

This was Kim’s first visit to Russia since 2019. On Wednesday, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East. On Saturday, Kim met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected Russian military aircraft. -Bernama-Sputnik