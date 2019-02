SKOPJE, MACEDONIA: The death toll from a passenger bus crash in North Macedonia climbed to 14 on Thursday, authorities said.

Seven people died when the bus overturned on Wednesday and seven others in hospital, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a press conference, updating an earlier toll of 13.

The bus was carrying 51 people when it turned over 20km (12 miles) from the capital Skopje, the interior minister said. Most of them were treated in hospital.

Witnesses quoted by local media said the driver appeared to lose control of the bus on the Skopje-Tetovo highway. Authorities have not yet commented on the cause of the crash.

Workers in the capital Skopje often take the bus route to get home to the towns of Tetovo and Gostivar. — AFP