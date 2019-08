SKOPJE: North Macedonia’s president on Monday demanded that officials return from holiday to continue investigating a graft scandal that is undermining faith in the government.

President Stevo Pendarovski (pix) castigated prosecutors and politicians for taking time off at such a crucial moment.

Instead of moving forward with their investigation, “authorities went on vacation as if this was a routine matter, and that’s not the case,“ he told a press conference.

The scandal started in July when TV channel owner Bojan Jovanovski and an associate were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from Orce Kamcev, a businessman suspected of involvement in a money laundering case.

The pair allegedly agreed to use their influence with a special prosecutor to lessen Kamcev’s jail time.

A right-wing Italian newspaper, La Verita, recently began publishing audio and video recordings that purported to show that special prosecutor Katic Janeva was in on the bribe as well.

She has confirmed her voice is heard in one of the recordings but claims the conversation was unrelated to the case.

Public opinion has been inflamed however, and the opposition has called for new elections.

The scandal comes at a delicate moment for North Macedonia, which hopes to open accession talks with the European Union in October.

The Balkan state was applauded as rare success in the region after agreeing to change its name and end a drawn-out diplomatic row with neighbouring Greece.

Pendarovski, an ally of the current administration, warned that “there won’t be rule of law if we don’t deal with the criminals from the previous government and this government as well.”

The special prosecutor’s office was formed in 2015 to investigate crimes linked to the previous government.

After taking office, Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev promised to eradicate widespread corruption in the country, and he pledged last week that “no one will escape justice.”

Zaev’s name was also mentioned in one of the recordings, but he denies any connection with the affair. — AFP