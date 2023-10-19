Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm under tight Israeli army siege, streets bulldozed

TULKARM: The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday imposed a tight military siege on Nour Shams refugee camp, east of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, banned movement, raided and ransacked homes, and bulldozed streets.

WAFA correspondent said a large occupation army force, accompanied by military bulldozers, stormed the camp from various sides and raided dozens of homes while vandalising them.

The occupation bulldozers destroyed sections of the main street of the camp and a monument at its entrance, as well as many side streets, it reported.

The occupation forces also destroyed vehicles parked in front of the homes, vandalised public and private property in the camp’s streets, blew up the walls, and closed the entrance to the camp with earthmounds.

They also detained several residents after raiding their homes.

The occupation forces meanwhile set up military checkpoints at the main intersections of Tulkarm city and prevented the movement of people and cars.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency citing Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.

A ministry statement said over 12,000 people have also been injured in the assault.

The ministry also put the Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank at 69, while 1,300 others were injured.-Bernama