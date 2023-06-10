NZ's Queenstown Airport evacuated due to bomb threat

WELLINGTON: The international airport of New Zealand's scenic spot Queenstown was evacuated on Friday due to a bomb threat, Xinhua quoted local media reports.

The airport was temporarily closed following a report of an explosive device, asking passengers and members of the public to stay away from the airport.

Emergency services were called on Friday morning, the airport said, adding that passengers of delayed flights had access to food and shelters provided.

Queenstown in New Zealand's South Island is renowned for adventure sports and its beautiful sceneries. -Bernama