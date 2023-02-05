Obesity associated with increased risk of complications after surgery: Study

LOS ANGELES: Obesity is associated with increased risk of complications following surgery, including infection, blood clots, and kidney complications, according to a new research published on Monday, said Xinhua.

Using data drawn from the US National Surgical Quality Improvement Programme, researchers at the University of Colorado Department of Surgery studied an initial data set representing more than 5.5 million patients, 44.6 per cent of whom suffer from obesity.

They found that compared to patients of normal weight, patients who were overweight or obese had higher risk-adjusted odds of developing infection, kidney failure, and venous thromboembolism, or blood clots in the veins, following surgery.

Overweight and obesity also can be a factor in patients’ immediate recovery from surgery, according to the research, published in the journal SURGERY.- Bernama