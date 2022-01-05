Omicron: Singapore expects greater infection wave than Delta

SINGAPORE: Given the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant, Singapore is likely to experience an infection wave that is greater than that of Delta, according to the republic’s multi-ministry task force (MTF) on COVID-19.

“So, we must brace ourselves for a much bigger infection wave from Omicron compared to the Delta Variant,” said MTF’s co-chair Ong Ye Kung at a virtual press conference here, Wednesday.

Ong, who is also the republic’s Health Minister, said at the peak in late October and early November last year, Singapore was registering about 3,000 Delta cases a day, and “Omicron could exceed this by a few times.”

“At its peak, Delta infections were doubling at six to eight days. Omicron infections may double in two to three days,” he said.

However, Ong said that there is a “silver lining,” whereby studies coming out of various countries such as South Africa, US, UK, and Canada, indicated Omicron infections are less severe than that of Delta.

The data has been very consistent, particularly among the vaccinated and also amongst those who are boosted, he said.

“Locally we have found this to be the case as well. We have so far accumulated 2,252 Omicron cases. Out of the 2,252 cases, three required oxygen supplementation, and all have been taken out of oxygen within three days.

“So, all three are now recovering. None has required ICU (intensive care unit) care as yet,” he said.

He noted that if these same 2,252 infections were caused by Delta, “based on our experience, we would expect about 30 individuals require oxygen supplementation, ICU, or die.”

The minister reiterated that vaccines, especially boosters, retain substantial protection against severe diseases and hospitalisations from Omicron cases.

As prevailing evidence indicates that Omicron, while more transmissible, is also less severe, Singapore is revising its healthcare protocols from Jan 6, 2022.

It will further enhance the use of Protocols 1-2-3 to facilitate streamlined management of COVID-19 cases, among others, to manage individuals based on the severity of symptoms and health status. - Bernama