BANGKOK: The fast-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 may soon be dominant in Thailand.

According to Director-General of Medical Science Department Dr Supakit Sirilak, the Omicron variants accounted for 100 per cent of new Covid-19 cases last week, and 50 per cent of the Omicron variants comprise the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

“To date, there are about 1,000 confirmed cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants reported in Thailand. Most cases were reported in Bangkok.

“The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants will gradually replace other subvariants,“ he said at a press conference today.

Dr Supakit urged the public not to panic over the surge in BA.4 and BA.5 cases.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha has ordered the Public Health Ministry to prepare to tackle rising Covid-19 cases and new clusters amid the fast-spreading subvariants.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister also urged the people to strictly follow all preventive measures in bid to contain spread of Covid-19 cases.

“The prime minister also urged the public to get booster shoots against Covid-19 as soon as possible,” he said.

Over the last 24 hours, Thailand recorded 1,995 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, bringing the total infections to 4,532,100 and 30,718 fatalities to date. - Bernama