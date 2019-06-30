One dead as DR Congo police break up banned marches

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a mass demonstration against Sudan's ruling generals in Khartoum on June 30, 2019. Police fired tear gas at protesters in Khartoum as thousands gathered for a mass demonstration, amid international calls for restraint to avoid a new deadly crackdown. The planned "million-man" march is being seen as a test for protest organisers whose movement has been hit by a June 3 raid on a Khartoum sit-in and a subsequent internet blackout that has curbed their ability to mobilise support. — AFP