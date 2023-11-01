One defence volunteer killed, two others injured in ambush in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: A defence volunteer was killed while two other members of a team of defence volunteers were seriously injured in an ambush in Narathiwat province, Thailand today.

Narathiwat Deputy Chief of Police Col Pol Suthon Sukwiset said the incident took place at about 8 am (local time). Eight members of a defence volunteer team were riding four motorcycles back to their headquarters after completing their security duties at a school in Si Sakhon district.

“A group of armed individuals hiding in the nearby jungle detonated a homemade bomb and opened fire on the volunteers.

“One of the volunteers died on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The attackers fired at them before making off with the victims’ weapons,”he told reporters.

The injured were rushed to the Si Sakhon Hospital hospital where they are receiving treatment. They are both reported to be in stable condition.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. - Bernama