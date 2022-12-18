One killed, 26 injured as oil tanker catches fire in Afghanistan

CHARIKAR: One person was killed and 26 others injured as an oil tanker caught fire inside a tunnel in Afghanistan’s eastern Parwan province on Saturday, provincial administration spokesman Hekmatullah Shamim said Sunday.

“The gruesome incident took place inside Salang tunnel around 9 pm local time Saturday and rescue team has shifted one dead and 26 injured to nearby hospitals,“ Shamim told Xinhua.

Salang Tunnel with 3,000 metres above the sea connects Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to the northern eight provinces and the accident has caused traffic suspension for a while, locals said.

Shamim also noted that the fire had been extinguished and rescue operation goes on to see if there were anymore victim left in the area. - Bernama