One killed, 60 injured in Iraq football stadium stampede

BAGHDAD (IRAQ): One person was killed and 60 injured in a stampede around a stadium in southern Iraq, as football fans flooded the area to watch their national team on Thursday.

Some of those injured were in critical condition, reported German news agency dpa citing Iraqi News Agency which quoted a medical source.

Iraq faces Oman in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup held in Basra City.

Videos online showed huge crowds outside the stadium.

Two weeks ago, FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the opening match of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra. Iraq is hosting the eight-team tournament for the first time since 1979. - Bernama