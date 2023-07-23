One killed in overnight Russian attack on Odesa: Governor

KYIV: At least one person was killed and more than 15 wounded in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the governor of the region said early Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we have one civilian killed as a result of the nighttime terrorist attack by Russians on Odesa,“ Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

Earlier he had reported “18 victims, including four children,“ in a Russian attack at 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

“Fourteen people were hospitalised in the city’s hospitals, three of them were children,“ he said.

The attack had also caused “damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and a religious institution”, he added.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, repeated Kyiv's call for more missiles and defence systems after the attack on Odesa.

“The enemy must be deprived of the ability to hit civilians and infrastructure. More missile defence systems, as well as ATACMS -- this will help Ukraine,“ he said on Telegram, referring to the long-range tactical missiles that Kyiv wants Washington to supply.

Odesa has been bombed several times since the start of the invasion, and in January the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic centre of the city as a World Heritage in Danger site.

The city has come under repeated attack since Moscow pulled out of a grain export deal last week.

Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the Black Sea deal. - AFP