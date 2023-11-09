One killed, three injured in S. Korea thermal power plant explosion

SEOUL: One worker was killed and three others injured on Monday as a boiler pipe exploded at a thermal power plant in central South Korea, Xinhua quoted Yonhap news agency.

The pipe exploded in the boiler room on the fifth floor of the plant’s main building in Seocheon county, about 170 km south of the capital Seoul, at 10.54 am local time (0154 GMT).

High-pressure steam leakage left a 50-year-old worker in cardiac arrest and three others injured with burns. The 50-year-old was sent to a nearby hospital but was confirmed dead later, while the others were being treated.

The incident occurred during a check-up of the boiler valves.

The explosion did not lead to a fire.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. - Bernama