One suspected militant killed after shootout in Pattani

PATTANI: A suspected militant was killed in a shootout with Thai security forces in Pattani today.

Muang Pattani police chief Pol Col Yanpong Ubonban said, acting on tip-off, the security forces surrounded a house in Muang district where the suspect had been hiding.

He said the suspect was told to surrender himself, but he opened fire and tried to flee.

“At about 7 am (local time), a shootout ensued. When the firefight stopped, the security team discovered a body in the house.

“We also discovered a pistol and two homemade bombs,” he said at a media conference here Tuesday.

He added that the suspect was later identified as a 30-year-old Thai from Sai Buri in Pattani.

“The authorities have issued a total of five arrest warrants on the suspect,” he added. - Bernama