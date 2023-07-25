One year out from Paris Olympics, hotel prices rising fast

BERLIN: One year before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, the European Consumer Centre Germany (ECC) has advised fans not to wait too long when booking a hotel, reported German news agency (dpa).

“Prices are already rising sharply,“ an ECC spokeswoman said.

The consumer centre had taken a test look at the prices of some hotels in the French capital for comparison. In February 2023, the costs were still moderate.

In the meantime, accommodation costing €900 (US$997) for a long weekend in 2023 has already gone up to more than €3,000 in August 2024.

“Of course, it depends on the specific accommodation, but now that the first tickets have been purchased, the prices will only go in one direction,“ the spokeswoman said.

At the moment, accommodation that is located within easy access of sporting venues is in great demand. However, there are still rooms available.

The Olympic Games in Paris will begin on July 26, 2024. In the French capital, more than 85,000 hotel rooms are available for guests, in the Île-de-France region around Paris there will be another 75,000 rooms, according to the local tourism committee.-Bernama