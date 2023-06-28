Opec denies recruiting Guyana as member

VIENNA: The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) on Tuesday refuted recent media reports that it had invited Guyana to join the inter-governmental organisation, reported Xinhua.

At the same time, Opec acknowledged in its statement that “Guyana is an emerging player in the international oil market with significant potential”.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Opec had in recent months invited Guyana, “the world’s fastest-growing oil producer”, to join the organisation.

According to the Opec statement, the bloc has, nevertheless, invited Vickram Bharrat, Guyana’s minister of natural resources, to attend the 8th Opec International Seminar, the organisation’s flagship energy event to be held in Vienna from July 5 to 6.

Opec said it would “continue to reach out to other producers, as well as consumers, to build further bridges for dialogue and cooperation, in the interests of overall oil market stability”.

Founded in Baghdad, Iraq, with the signing of an agreement in September 1960 by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, Opec currently has 13 member countries. - Bernama