Over 100 Indian students taken ill due to food poisoning

NEW DELHI: Over 100 students of a government-run physical education institute were taken ill due to food poisoning and admitted to a hospital in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The incident took place at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior, about 432 km north of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

The students, who were aged between 18-25, were immediately admitted to a government-run hospital on Tuesday evening after they complained of nausea, stomach ache and vomiting.

According to the superintendent of the hospital, only one student was put on ventilator, while the remaining ones were stable.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations into the incident. -Bernama