Over 107,000 ordered to evacuate in 6 Japanese prefectures due to heavy rainfall

TOKYO: More than 107,000 people in six Japanese prefectures have been ordered to evacuate due to heavy rainfall and threat of floods, the firefighting services said on Thursday.

According to Sputnik, the evacuation orders were for the prefectures of Aomori, Iwate, Yamagata, Fukushima, Niigata and Ishikawa. The highest alert level was announced in the prefecture of Niigata.

The northern and eastern parts of Honshu Island are currently facing heavy rainfall, which has already caused landslides blocking some roads.

The prefecture of Yamagata is already witnessing slight floods. - Bernama