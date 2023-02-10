Over 15,000 affected by floods in Sri Lanka, more rains forecasted

COLOMBO: Over 15,000 people from several districts in Sri Lanka have been affected by floods as the inclement weather will continue in the South Asian country till Oct. 7, the country’s Department of Meteorology said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

Deputy Director of Weather Forecasting and Disaster Management at the department M.M.P. Mendis said that heavy rains exceeding 50 millimetres can be expected in several districts until then.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said that landslide warnings had been issued for eight districts. -Bernama