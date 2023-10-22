Over 1,600 children killed in Gaza in two weeks -- Palestine’s DCI

RAMALLAH (Palestine): Defence for Children International - Palestine (DCIP) organisation announced on Saturday that Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 1,661 children during the ongoing aggression on Gaza since Oct 7.

During the same period, an additional 27 children were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank. This averages to about 120 children killed per day, according to Palestine News Agency (WAFA).

In a press statement, DCIP pointed out that the number of fatalities, including children in Gaza, is not final, given the fact there are approximately 1,400 individuals still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings. This means the actual number of victims is much higher.

DCIP explained that Palestinian children who have survived the intense Israeli bombardment throughout Gaza are suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis.

This exacerbates the psychological and emotional traumas that have been building up for the past 16 years due to the Israeli blockade and military attacks on the enclave.

The trauma experienced by Gaza’s children extends beyond personal suffering, said DCIP.

“Witnessing the deaths of other children further exacerbates their ordeal, leaving indelible scars on their mental well-being. Additionally, the complete decimation of entire families in an instant shatters the foundation of these households.”

“Children, who once found security and comfort in their family’s embrace, are now orphaned,” added the organisation. -Bernama-Wafa