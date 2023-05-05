Over 180 flights cancelled on S Korea’s Jeju Island due to rain, strong winds

JEJU: More than 180 flights arriving at and departing from South Korea’s southern island of Jeju were cancelled Friday due to heavy rain and strong winds, airport authorities said.

Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 183 domestic flights as of 8 am, they said.

The authorities forecast airline operations would be resumed around 1 pm, reported Yonhap news agency.

Weather authorities have issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, referring to sudden changes in wind direction, since Thursday, when 243 flights were cancelled.- Bernama