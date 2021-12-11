Over 20 US states identify Omicron variant cases

WASHINGTON: At least 22 US states have identified Omicron variant cases, including some that indicate community transmission, Xinhua quoted a new report released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

Among 43 cases with initial follow-up, one hospitalisation and no deaths were reported, according to the CDC.

The most commonly reported symptoms were cough, fatigue, and congestion or runny nose.

Case investigations have identified exposures associated with international and domestic travel, large public events, and household transmission.

Implementation of concurrent prevention strategies, including vaccination, masking, increasing ventilation, testing, quarantine, and isolation, are recommended to slow transmission of SARS-CoV-2, including variants such as Omicron, and to protect against severe illness and death from Covid-19, said the CDC.

The first US case of Covid-19 attributed to the Omicron variant was identified on Dec 1. — Bernama