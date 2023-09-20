Over 2,000 civilians evacuated from most dangerous areas in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW: Russian peacekeepers continue to evacuate the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh from the most dangerous areas in light of what Azerbaijan calls “anti-terrorist activities” of its military, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that over 2,000 are already evacuated.

“The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to evacuate the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh from the most dangerous areas and provide medical assistance to the victims. In total, more than 2,000 civilians were evacuated, including 1,049 children. All evacuated residents are provided with places for temporary accommodation and hot meals,“ the ministry said in a statement, reported Sputnik.

Russian peacekeepers continue to fulfill their duties in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry said, adding that they are monitoring the situation at 30 observation posts round the clock.

“Since 12:00 on September 19, 2023, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has recorded numerous facts of ceasefire violations on the Azerbaijani side along the entire line of contact,“ the statement added.-Bernama