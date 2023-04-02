Over US$27b disbursed among Indian farmers in 4 years: Minister

NEW DELHI: India’s federal government has disbursed around 2.24 trillion Indian rupees (about US$27.28 billion) among nearly 30 million farmers in the past four years, in a bid to help cover their agricultural and other costs, a government official said Friday, reported Xinhua.

Narendra Singh Tomar, minister of agriculture and farmers welfare, told parliament on Friday that more than 1.7 trillion Indian rupees (about US$20.7 billion) have been transferred to the farmers since the first lockdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, 6,000 Indian rupees (US$73) per year is transferred to the bank account of a farmer in three installments.

Launched in February 2019, the scheme is seen as a major shift in the nature of direct support by the government to Indian farmers. - Bernama