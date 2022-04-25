Owners who starve their pets to death in South Korea could face jail time

SEOUL: Pet owners in South Korea could face jail time starting next year if they starve their animals to death, the agricultural ministry said Monday, as the government seeks to prevent animal abuse and better protect them in line with the growing number of pet owners.

Under the revision of the Animal Protection Act, pet owners will face up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won (US$24,000) if they are found to be responsible for the deaths of their pets by not feeding them, Yonhap news agency reported.

The revision is set to be promulgated Tuesday, though it won’t take effect until April 27, 2023, according to the Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ministry.

Currently, such acts of negligence are not subject to punishment as they are not deemed animal abuse, it added.

Starting April 2024, those who want to raise five “dangerous” breeds of dogs must get state approval, as the country has seen a growing number of accidents caused by pet canines, according to the ministry.

The five breeds of canines are the tosa, rottweiler, American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier.

Last year, the government required the owners of the five types of canines to take out insurance for potential injuries to others and damage caused by their pets.

KF Financial Group said 6.04 million households -- 29.7 percent of South Korea’s total households -- were raising pets, mostly dogs, as of the end of 2020, citing data of the agricultural ministry and surveys. - Bernama