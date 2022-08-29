Ozzy Osbourne to move back to UK after being ‘fed up’ with US mass shootings

LONDON: British rock star Ozzy Osbourne announced that he will move back to the UK as he was “fed up” with mass shootings in the US.

The Prince of Darkness, 73, has lived in Los Angeles for over 25 years, but both he and his wife Sharon will move back to Britain in February next year.

“I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings,“ Anadolu Agency reported he told the Observer, a British newspaper.

“And I don’t want to die in America,“ he said.

The Birmingham-born star added that it is now time for him to return home.

“I’m English. I want to be back,“ he said.

In 2020, Ozzy announced that he had Parkinson’s and that he was diagnosed as far back as 2003.

Sharon said the move had nothing to do with Ozzy’s health.

“I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now,” she said.

Ozzy was the lead singer of Black Sabbath, one of the most famous and influential heavy metal bands of all time. He also had a hit reality TV show on MTV called The Osbournes. He has three children with Sharon, whom he married in 1982.

Despite his age, Ozzy continues to rock on and is releasing Patient Number 9, his 13th solo album, on Sept 9. - Bernama