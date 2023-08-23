Pacific leaders slam Japan’s decision to dump wastewater

SUVA: Some Pacific leaders have condemned Japan’s decision to start dumping nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, reported Xinhua.

According to media reports, Vanuatu’s Foreign Minister Matai Seremaiah said Japan’s decision needed robust actions, urging polluters to “seriously consider other options”.

The leaders of Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji and New Caledonia’s ruling party, members of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), are meeting in Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu, for the 22nd MSG Leaders’ Summit.

Seremaiah said they are pushing for a declaration for the whole MSG group to denounce Japan’s decision.

Hit by a massive earthquake and an ensuing tsunami in March 2011, the Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered core meltdowns and generated a massive amount of water tainted with radioactive substances from cooling down the nuclear fuel. -Bernama