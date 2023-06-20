Pakistan arrests 2 suspected human traffickers involved in Greece boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Monday arrested two key suspects involved in human trafficking in connection with the Greece boat tragedy, Xinhua quoted sources from the FIA.

Some 79 people, including Pakistanis, died after a fishing boat carrying refugees and migrants capsised off southwestern Greece earlier on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested from two districts in Punjab after a joint investigation by the FIA’s Greece and Pakistan offices.

The suspects were working together to smuggle Pakistanis, including the victims of the Greece boat tragedy, to Europe.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had formed a committee to probe the incident.

The committee was tasked with identifying loopholes and lapses in the law enforcement mechanism, which led to Pakistanis being exposed to human trafficking. -Bernama