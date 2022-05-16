Pakistan beefs up ex-PM Imran Khan’s security over murder plot

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan government is beefing up former prime minister Imran Khan’s security after he publicly said there was a plot to assassinate him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directions to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and all provincial governments to further beef up Imran’s security, Shehbaz’s office said on Monday.

A chief security officer has also been provided to Imran, the prime minister’s office said in a tweet.

Imran, whose government was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April, said at a mass rally in Sialkot city on Saturday that a conspiracy was being hatched inside and outside the country to eliminate him.

He repeated the claim at another large rally in the city of Faisalabad on Sunday night.

His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought better security as the former prime minister continues to organise rally after rally in different cities to demand early elections. - Bernama