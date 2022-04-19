Pakistan condemns Islamophobic provocation in Sweden

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has condemned Islamophobic provocative acts in Sweden, joining Malaysia and other Muslims countries in criticising the extremist group that planned to burn copies of the holy Quran in Swedish cities.

Danish extremist leader Rasmus Paludan of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party had burned a copy of the holy book in Sweden’s Linkoping, according to media reports.

“These mindless provocative Islamophobic incidents serve no purpose other than hurting the sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims living all over the world,“ Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Monday.

“The international community needs to show a common resolve against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.

“That has been the spirit behind the OIC’s recent initiative led by Pakistan at the UN General Assembly to designate 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia,“ it said.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and a number of Muslims countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Turkiye, on Monday denounced the extremist politician’s planned provocations in the Nordic country of 10 million.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks against the Quran in Sweden “have shown that no lessons have been learnt from the past, that there is still hesitation to prevent Islamophobic and racist provocative acts.”

“The Secretary-General said that the event was a clear manifestation of the racist and xenophobic mindset of the organizers and that their action went against all accepted norms and values of civilized society,“ the OIC said in a statement.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the kingdom’s “condemnation of the deliberate abuse of the Holy Qur’an, provocations and incitement against Muslims by some extremists in Sweden.” - Bernama