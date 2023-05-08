Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 3 years in prison

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to three years in jail for hiding his financial assets.

A local court judge announced a short order to sentence Khan, chairman of the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a case concerning the illegal selling of state gifts and disqualified him for five years from holding any office, Xinhua reported.

The judge said that the detailed verdict would be shared later.

The judge also imposed a fine of 100,000 rupees (around US$355) on Khan, and if it is not paid, he would have to spend six more months in jail.

The court has also released arrest warrants for Khan.

The former prime minister was not present in the court when the decision was announced. According to local media reports, Khan is at his home in the eastern city of Lahore and police have cordoned off his residence to arrest him.-Bernama