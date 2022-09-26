  1. World

Pakistan finance minister resigns after meeting with party chief in Britain

Miftah Ismail, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, September 18, 2022. - REUTERSPIX

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is resigning as the five-month-old government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continues to battle serious economic challenges.

“I have verbally resigned as finance minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan,“ Miftah said in a tweet on Sunday night.

“It’s been an honour to serve twice as finance minister,“ he said.

The 57-year-old businessman previously headed the Finance Ministry briefly in 2018.

Miftah made the announcement after a meeting he and Shehbaz had with former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif in Britain.

Nawaz, Shehbaz’s elder brother, lives in London in self exile, having left Pakistan in November 2019 for medical treatment abroad.

Shehbaz’s coalition government is battling a number of economic problems, including rising inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, and the task of rebuilding infrastructure destroyed in the recent floods. - Bernama