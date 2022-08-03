Pakistan is concerned over Taiwan Strait tensions

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Wednesday said it is concerned over the situation in the Taiwan Strait as the world cannot afford another crisis after the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability,“ the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy,“ it said, referring to the Ukraine conflict.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s “strong commitment to ‘One-China’ Policy”.

Tensions have erupted between China and the United States over the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the self-governed island China sees as part of its territory.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday described the visit as a violation of the one-China principle and his country’s sovereignty.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking American politician to visit the island in 25 years.

China on Tuesday announced military exercises using warships and aircraft for four days near Taiwan as officials in Washington and Beijing exchanged acrimonious words over the Pelosi visit. - Bernama