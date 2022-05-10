Pakistan President rejects PM’s advice to sack Punjab governor

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi has rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice to sack the governor of Punjab province, which is witnessing a power struggle.

The president has conveyed to the prime minister that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema “cannot be removed without his approval”, according to a statement on Monday.

Arif’s office said the incumbent governor “should continue to stay to encourage and promote a healthy and clean democratic system where members are not coerced or bought to bring about an illegitimate change” in government.

Punjab recently saw the election of Shehbaz’s son Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister.

Hamza, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, was adminsitered the oath of office by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a court-ordered ceremony in the provincial capital Lahore on April 30.

Being the province’s ceremonial head, it would have been Omar’s duty to conduct the chief minister’s swearing-in, but the governor calls Hamza a “fake chief minister” and rejects his election as the leader of the provincial legislature as unconstitutional. - Bernama