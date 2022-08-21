Pakistan’s media authority bans live telecast of former premier’s speech

KARACHI: Pakistan’s media regulatory watchdog on Saturday slapped a ban on a live broadcast of a speech by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of hurling “baseless” allegations and threats against state institutions and government officials.

The action came hours after Khan’s fiery speech at a protest meeting in the national capital of Islamabad, where he threatened police officials and a female judge, who he said are responsible for the alleged torture of a close aide in police custody, reported Anadolu Agency.

“It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility, “ said a statement from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The recorded speech would be permitted to be aired only after an “effective delay mechanism is put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with PEMRA laws,“ it added.

Khan’s adviser, commonly known as his “chief of staff,“ Shahbaz Gill, is on trial for allegedly inciting mutiny in the armed forces.

The PTI, which gave a nationwide protest call Saturday against Gill’s arrest, accuses police of torturing him to obtain a statement against the former premier.

The government and police have denied the charge.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote by parliament in April.

He claims his government was ousted in a US-sponsored conspiracy, a charge Washington and Pakistan’s army reject. - Bernama