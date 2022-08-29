Pakistan says Afghan claims on us drone attacks through its airspace ‘regrettable’

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has described the acting Afghan defense minister’s accusation that American drones used its airspace to attack targets in Afghanistan as “regrettable”.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,“ Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

“Pakistan reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,“ the spokesman said.

“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfillment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,“ the statement added.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the Afghan minister, earlier on Sunday told the media in Kabul that US drones were coming to his country via Pakistan.

“According to our information, the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,“ he said. - Bernama