Pakistan tense amid violence as ex-leader Khan in court after arrest and internet shut down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was due to appear in court on Wednesday, facing multiple graft charges, reported German news agency (dpa).

He was arrested the previous day, sparking violent protests across the country that already faces extensive political and economic problems.

Thousands of paramilitary troopers and officers were deployed here as Khan’s supporters converged on the city before the hearing, due to be held in a fortified police compound, instead of a courtroom.

A special court was expected to transfer Khan to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an autonomous anti-graft body, to probe a multi-million dollars property deal involving the real estate tycoon.

Another court was expected to indict Khan on charges of theft of expensive gifts he received from other countries during his tenure as prime minister between 2018 and 2022, public prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said.

A conviction on both charges would disqualify Khan from becoming premier again and would also mean a jail term.

Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said the former premier’s legal team was planning to challenge the arrest in the Supreme Court.

The atmosphere was tense but calm prevailed on Wednesday morning after violent clashes overnight between police and Khan’s supporters, who burned vehicles and sought to storm the military headquarters.

There were fears of further violence on Wednesday as Interior Minister Sanaullah Khan said police and paramilitary forces were being deployed nationwide.

Meanwhile, dpa also reported that Pakistani authorities shut down mobile internet and access to major social media platforms as violence rages following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube were blocked on the Interior Ministry’s request, a spokesman for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said.

It is not clear how long access will be restricted, he said.

The blockade began on Wednesday after videos of violence and attacks on military facilities began circulating on social media.

The authorities also closed educational institutions in major cities, including the capital.

Pakistani politics has been in disarray since Khan was removed through a parliamentary vote of no confidence last year. The nation is at risk of default due to low productivity levels, with disastrous flooding in September last year further weighing on the economy. -Bernama