Pakistani activist abducted in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: A prominent Pakistani lawyer and activist known for criticising the country’s powerful military went missing after he was abducted in Karachi, reported German news agency (dpa).

More than a dozen unidentified armed men abducted Jibran Nasir as he was returning from a dinner with his wife around midnight in the port city.

His wife, Mansha Pasha, a prominent actress, asked people to speak out for his return and pray for his safety in a video late Thursday.

Nasir’s abduction amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan prompted activists and civil society to raise their concerns.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was deeply concerned by the reports that Nasir “has been abducted by unknown armed persons in Karachi”.

“We demand that he be safely recovered immediately and his abductors held accountable under the law,” the HRCP said.

Days before his abduction, Nasir had been censuring the crackdown on Pakistan Movement for Justice (PTI) and the establishment’s role in political affairs.

Nasir rose to fame due to his criticism of the religious right wing and the country’s powerful military.

Last week, the family of prominent TV anchor and YouTuber Imran Riaz feared for his life. Riaz went missing on May 11 and authorities are clueless about his whereabouts.

A number of political leaders, journalists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan were arrested and some had gone missing amid the crackdown following violent protests over Khan’s arrest on corruption charges last month.-Bernama