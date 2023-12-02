Pakistani businessman in US donates US$30m for Turkish earthquake victims

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani businessman in the United States donated US$30 million to help Turkish earthquake victims but has opted to remain anonymous.

His generous contribution is widely discussed despite his choice to stay anonymous.

“A Pakistani businessman walked into the Turkish embassy in the United States and anonymously donated US$30 million. We don’t know who he is. His identity has not been revealed,“ a news presenter on Turkish television channel TRT said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply moved” by the man’s generosity.

“These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,“ he said on Twitter on Saturday.

The US Council of Muslim Organisations (USCMO), an umbrella group of Muslim institutions, said on Saturday it has offered aid worth about US$100 million for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. - Bernama