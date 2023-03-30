Pakistani PM welcomes country’s removal from EU’s high-risk third countries list

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hailed the removal of his country from the European Union’s list of high-risk third countries, expressing hope that the key development would bring benefits to the country and its people.

“De-listing of Pakistan from the EU’s updated list of high-risk third-countries is a major development which would facilitate our businesses, individuals and entities,“ Xinhua quoted the prime minister as saying on social media.

He said it is a reflection of the government’s unwavering resolve to further strengthen the anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing regime.

Earlier, the EU removed Pakistan from its list of countries that the union considers having strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks. - Bernama