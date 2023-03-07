Palestine: Israeli military operation in Jenin ‘new war crime’

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday called the ongoing Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin as a “new war crime” against the Palestinians.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Monday, including seven in Jenin, according to the Health Ministry. Twenty-seven Palestinians were also injured, Anadolu Agency reported.

“What the Israeli occupation government is doing in the city of Jenin and its camp is a new war crime against our defenseless people,” PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

“The Palestinian people will not surrender or raise the white flag, but will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression until the occupation is defeated and freedom is achieved,” he added.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military operation was focused on the Jenin refugee camp and was “part of a series of actions that we carry out and will continue to carry out.”

According to Israeli military sources, more than 1,000 troops were involved in the Jenin operation.

Abu Rudeineh said “crimes” committed by Israel and settlers “will not achieve security and stability for them unless our Palestinian people also feel them.”

He also called on the international community “to break its shameful silence and take serious action to compel Israel to stop its aggression against our Palestinian people, and to hold it accountable for all these crimes.”

For its part, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry termed the Jenin operation as a “barbaric aggression”, saying it was part of Israel’s official policy “of using military force in dealing with the defenseless Palestinian people as an alternative to political solutions to the conflict.”

The ministry called for urgent international action to “immediately stop the aggression,” and urged the International Criminal Court “to break its silence and start holding the Israel war criminals accountable”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.-Bernama