Palestinian brothers killed after being hit by Jewish settler’s vehicle in West Bank

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinian brothers died Saturday in the occupied West Bank after being deliberately hit by a Jewish settler’s car.

Mohammed Mutir and Mohanad Mutair were killed when they were struck by the car at the Zatera crossing south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a statement from the Jerusalem Governor’s Office.

Zakaria Feyale, head of the Qalandiya Office of the Governorship of Jerusalem, said the brothers were attacked while waiting by the roadside to fix a tire of the vehicle they were riding in, according to the Palestinian official news agency.

The brothers were returning home to Qalandiya from Nablus with other family members.

Mohammed died at the scene, while Mohanad was seriously hurt and died at a hospital, said Feyale, adding that the Jewish settler who reportedly intentionally struck the Palestinian brothers fled the scene.

The Jewish settler who killed and crushed the Palestinians turned himself into Israeli forces at the Zatera checkpoint, according to an announcement from the Jerusalem Governorate. - Bernama