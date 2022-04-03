Palestinian handed life term for French-Israeli murder

JERUSALEM: An Israeli military court on Sunday sentenced a Palestinian to life imprisonment for beating to death with a rock a French-Israeli citizen in the occupied West Bank in 2020.

Esther Horgen, a 52-year-old mother of six, had gone out jogging and was found dead in a forest near the Tal Menashe settlement in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.

“Mohammed Cabha, who was charged following his confession and found guilty of the premeditated murder of Esther Horgen on December 20, 2020, was sentenced to life in prison,“ the Israeli military said in a statement.

Cabha, who was found guilty in October, “repeatedly hit her on the head with stones, causing her death”, the court statement added.

He was also ordered to pay three million shekels ($935,000) to Horgen's family.

“It’s a relief because the trial is now behind us, but it brings no comfort,“ said Benjamin Horgen, the victim’s widower.

He lamented that Palestinian leaders “inciting attacks against Israelis” were “not in the dock”.

Israel's army has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War.

Palestinians in the West Bank are judged by Israeli military tribunals, but settlers are subject to Israel's civilian legal system.

Horgen was among the roughly 475,000 Jewish settlers who live in West Bank communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.

Her killing sparked outrage in Israel and drew headlines in her native France.

The sentencing comes following a recent surge of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

A total of 11 people have been killed in attacks in Israel since March 22, including some carried out by assailants linked to or inspired by the Islamic State group.

Over the same period, eight Palestinians have been killed, according to an AFP tally, including two assailants in anti-Israeli attacks and six people the Israelis said had carried out attacks or were about to do so. - AFP