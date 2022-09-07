Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian was killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Yunis Ghasan Tayeh, 21, was killed by a bullet to the heart fired by a soldier of the occupation in al-Fara camp,“ between Jenin and Tubas, in an area that has seen repeated clashes in recent weeks.

The Israeli army said soldiers, who had entered the camp to arrest a wanted person, had come under fire and been attacked with an “explosive device”.

“They responded by firing back,“ the army said, adding that there were no casualties among the troops.

“In all, 25 people wanted for suspected terrorist activities were arrested during the night,“ it said.

Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank in particular after a wave of attacks against Israeli targets killed 19 people, mostly Israelis, in March.

It has carried out near nightly raids on Palestinian-administered towns and cities, that have sparked frequent clashes with residents.

Armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said Monday some 1,500 wanted people had been arrested in the raids and “hundreds of attacks” prevented.

On Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded when Israeli troops entered Jenin to demolish the home of the shooter who carried out an attack in Tel Aviv in April. - AFP