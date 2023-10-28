Palestinian presidency welcomes adoption of Jordanian-proposed resolution at UNGA

RAMALLAH: Palestinian presidency welcomed the adoption of the Jordanian-proposed resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday for the protection of civilians and adherence to legal and humanitarian obligations.

The President’s spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, expressed gratitude to the states that voted in favour of the Jordanian-proposed resolution. He emphasised that this affirms the majority of the world’s support for the Palestinian people and underscores that the Palestinian cause still holds a high status worldwide.

Abu Rudeineh said that the endorsement of the resolution by 120 countries signifies the world’s rejection of aggression against the Palestinian population, their forced displacement from their homeland, and the creation of a new catastrophe.

“He stressed that the world must take note of the voting results and address them seriously,” reported Palestinian News and Information Agency.

Furthermore, he reiterated that the substantial majority of countries worldwide still uphold the position of the Palestinian leadership, which calls for achieving a permanent and comprehensive peace through the cessation of Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He emphasised that this can only be realised through peaceful means, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and on the basis of the two-state solution.

UNGA on Friday adopted the resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and unhindered provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip.

According to UN News, the voting during the tenth Emergency Special Session of the assembly saw the Jordanian led resolution adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. - Bernama.