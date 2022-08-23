Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to go on hunger strike

RAMALLAH: More than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will stage a hunger strike this week and refuse to show up for so-called “security checks” to protest arbitrary measures by the prison authority.

According to Jordan news agency (Petra), the Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement today that the escalatory steps will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays for the next two weeks, ending up in a hunger strike involving prisoners from all Palestinian factions.

A committee, which was formed by the prisoners after Israel ordered punitive action following the “Freedom Tunnel” jailbreak, said it will respond after the prison administration reneged on pledges it made in March and declared it will take stringent action against prisoners with life sentences, including repeated transfers.

Meanwhile, Petra also reported Israeli occupation forces staged dawn raids across about a dozen West Bank cities and arrested 19 Palestinians. - Bernama