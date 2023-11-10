Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli strike hits its hq

GAZA: Israel jets bombed the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent in the northern Gaza Strip, the rescue service said on Wednesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

The Israeli army said it was checking reports on the incident.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said all hospital beds in the territory are occupied, all medicines had been used up and supplies of medical equipment were running low.

The number killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli air raids since Saturday has risen to at least 1,055 -Bernama-dpa