Palestinian volunteer at Indonesia hospital in Gaza killed by Israeli air strike

JAKARTA: An Israeli air strike on the Indonesian Hospital in Bayt Lahiya, Northern Gaza, on Saturday resulted in the death of a Palestinian volunteer named Abu Romzi, who had been serving there since 2011.

Israeli fighter jets targetted the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) ambulance, an Indonesian humanitarian social organisation, in front of the volunteer quarters at the hospital complex.

“Abu Romzi, a local MER-C staff member who was near the ambulance, was a casualty and immediately taken to the hospital,” Farid, an Indonesian volunteer in the Gaza Strip, noted in a statement.

MER-C head Dr Sarbini Abdul Murad expressed sorrow over the death of Abu Romzi and condemned Israel’s brutal attack, targetting hospitals and civilians in Gaza.

“We urge the immediate opening of the Gaza border to allow international aid to enter the Gaza Strip,” he added.

Dr Sarbini also called on the Indonesian government to pressure the United Nations Security Council for an emergency session on this matter.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasised the country’s deep concern regarding the escalating conflict between Palestine and Israel.

“Indonesia urges for an immediate cessation of violent actions to prevent further human casualties,” the ministry posted in its official X account, formerly known as Twitter, today.

Anadolu Agency reported the escalation of conflict following a sudden Hamas attack early on Saturday, involving dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns near the enclave amid intense rocket fire.

The Israeli Health Ministry said a minimum of 300 Israeli casualties with over 1,500 being injured resulted from the attack.

Simultaneously, Israeli air strikes in Gaza resulted in over 250 Palestinian fatalities and over 1,700 being injured, as reported by the Health Ministry. -Bernama